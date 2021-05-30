Campbell gave up three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Campbell held off the Canadiens for two periods before they struck twice in a span of 1:17 during the third. Both goals came with Maple Leafs in the penalty box. His teammates rallied to force overtime and dominated the extra session, but a Travis Dermott turnover led to Jesperi Kotkaniemi beating Campbell for the decisive goal. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed seven goals in the last two games, both overtime losses, after giving up just four tallies in the first four contests in the series. Frederik Andersen would be the next most likely option to start in Monday's Game 7 should head coach Sheldon Keefe not want to deploy Campbell.