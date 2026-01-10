Quillan scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Toronto's 6-1 win over Belleville on Friday.

Quillan made a massive impact after a 10-day stint in the NHL. He also had a six-game, eight-point streak prior to his recent call-up. Quillan is up to eight goals, 27 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 27 appearances. If he can improve his goal count consistently, he shouldn't need to do too much more to become a regular at the NHL level, though he's been limited to bottom-six minutes with the Maple Leafs this year.