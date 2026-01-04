McCabe (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Islanders and will need further evaluation for his injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McCabe was injured in the third period, so the lack of information regarding his injury is not a big surprise. The 32-year-old has been a defensive rock for the Maple Leafs this year, and any absence could have an impact in deeper fantasy formats that reward his physical play. He's also posted 16 points in 41 appearances.