McCabe (upper body) said Wednesday that his status for Thursday's home game against New Jersey will be a coach's decision, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McCabe has been sidelined for the past week and a half due to his upper-body injury, but he appears to be trending toward a return. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's matchup against the Devils, the Maple Leafs also have games against the Canadiens on Saturday and against Tampa Bay on Monday, and he'll likely be in the mix to return in those games if he isn't given the green light against New Jersey.