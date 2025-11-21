Tavares scored a goal and added an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tavares set up Dakota Mermis' first goal of the season in the latter stages of the second period before finding the back of the net in the third frame with a wrister. This was Tavares' 12th goal of the campaign, and the veteran playmaker also extended his point streak to four games, tallying three goals and three assists over that stretch. The 35-year-old veteran has been excellent of late with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 10 games since the beginning of November.