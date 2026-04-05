Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Hits 30 goals for eighth time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-6 overtime loss against the Kings.
The goal came on the power play. It was Tavares' 30th goal of the season -- he has hit that mark eight times in his career. He is on a three-game goal streak (four goals, three assists), and that includes a power-play snipe in each of those games. Tavares has at least one point in seven of his last eight contests (seven goals, six assists).
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