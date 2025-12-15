Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Woll (lower body) is a possibility to play Tuesday against Chicago, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll has missed the last four games due to his lower-body injury, but he could be activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup. The 27-year-old netminder was stellar leading up to his absence, as he went 3-1-0 with a 1.62 GAA and .950 save percentage over his last four starts.