Woll made 33 saves in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Woll struggled in Saturday's loss. He was deep in his net and down too early way too many times. The Kings beat him on their first three shots of the third period in a span of 1:36. Woll has seen a lot of pucks lately, including at least 40 in four of his last eight starts while going 2-3-3 in that stretch. He may have just 15 wins this season, but his talent has delivered him a save percentage (.902), which is above the league average (.896). It's an impressive feat despite the struggles of his supporting cast.