Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sharp win after two poor outings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll made 31 saves in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
Woll was sharp Tuesday after a couple of rough outings were he allowed eight goals over the pair of games on just 42 shots (.810). He will continue to carry the load for the Leafs, who play the Flyers on Thursday and Canucks on Saturday. Overall, Woll has been sharp, delivering a 9-4-2 record with one shutout, 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage in 16 starts.
