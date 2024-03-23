Woll will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Woll won't dress Saturday versus the Oilers, which the Maple Leafs can do while carrying three goalies on the active roster. This will guarantee to keep him fresh for a challenging start on the second half of a back-to-back. The 25-year-old has gone 2-2-0 with 13 goals allowed on 105 shots since he returned from an ankle injury at the end of February.