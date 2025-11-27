Knies notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Knies supplied a helper on William Nylander's game-winning goal at 4:40 of overtime. The 23-year-old Knies returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury and immediately stepped back onto the top line, logging 21:25 of ice time. The power winger is at five goals, 23 points, 44 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-3 rating in 20 appearances, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to have him active.