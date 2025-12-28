Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Five points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Domi put up three assists Saturday in a 7-5 win over Ottawa.
Right when things looked bleak, Domi has gone on a micro tear and put up five points, including four assists, in his last two games. He's playing in the top-six where he can make the biggest impact. Domi's value is tied to that role, and he could stick if he can keep this up... or at least a reasonable facsimile of it.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Snaps 23-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Three-game, five-assist streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Big game in big role•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Two goals snap seven-game slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: All over ice Saturday, nets goal•