Domi scored a power-play in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Domi's goal came with 1:02 left in the third period, denying Mackenzie Blackwood a shutout. Over the last five games, Domi has two goals and three assists, but this was his first power-play point since Dec. 27 versus the Senators. For the season, the 30-year-old forward is at seven goals, 25 points (five on the power play), 79 shots on net, 32 PIM, 25 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 50 appearances. Domi has some fantasy intrigue as long as he's on the top line alongside Auston Matthews.