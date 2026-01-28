Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Three-game, five-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Domi scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.
Domi's point streak stands at a modest three games and five points (two goals, three assists), and he has eight points, including three goals, in his last six games. Domi's time on the top line continues, and that makes him a valuable fantasy asset. He has 13 shots in his last six games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Clicking with Matthews on top line•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Goal and fight in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Five points in last two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Snaps 23-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Healthy scratch Saturday•