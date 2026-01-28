default-cbs-image
Domi scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

Domi's point streak stands at a modest three games and five points (two goals, three assists), and he has eight points, including three goals, in his last six games. Domi's time on the top line continues, and that makes him a valuable fantasy asset. He has 13 shots in his last six games.

