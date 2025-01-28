Pacioretty (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup versus Minnesota on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
The final step in Pacioretty's return to play will be his activation off injured reserve, which will likely come Wednesday sometime before puck drop. In addition to slotting into a third-line role, Pacioretty practiced with the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to his stint on IR, the 36-year-old winger was stuck in an eight-game pointless streak in addition to a 12-game goal drought.
