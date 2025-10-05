Pezzetta was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Sunday.

Pezzetta joined the Maple Leafs after spending the vast majority of last year with the Canadiens as a healthy scratch. He logged only 25 games with Montreal last year and did not record a single point. The 27-year-old will now likely head to the AHL Toronto. It would be his first AHL game since 2021-22 if he ends up suiting up for the minor-league club.