Maple Leafs' Michael Pezzetta: Put on waiver wire
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pezzetta was placed on waivers by Toronto on Friday, per PuckPedia.
Pezzetta will be sent to AHL Toronto if he passes through waivers. The 28-year-old spent most of the season with the Marlies, tallying four goals and six assist with 52 PIM in 38 regular-season games. He played in nine NHL games as well, picking up 35 PIM with nary a point in a fourth-line role.
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