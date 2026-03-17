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Pezzetta was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Pezzetta played in his first two games with the Maple Leafs after being promoted from the minors Thursday. The 28-year-old recorded nine PIM and six hits while averaging 5:06 of ice time during his stint with the big club. The Maple Leafs now have only 12 healthy forwards on their roster after sending Pezzetta to the minors.

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