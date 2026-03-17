Maple Leafs' Michael Pezzetta: Optioned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pezzetta was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Pezzetta played in his first two games with the Maple Leafs after being promoted from the minors Thursday. The 28-year-old recorded nine PIM and six hits while averaging 5:06 of ice time during his stint with the big club. The Maple Leafs now have only 12 healthy forwards on their roster after sending Pezzetta to the minors.
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