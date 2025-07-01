Maple Leafs' Michael Pezzetta: Gets two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pezzetta signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Pezzetta did not record a point with Montreal over 25 regular-season appearances last season but had 73 hits while playing in a minimal role, often serving as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old will bring needed physicality and grit to Toronto's fourth line, but he could be in and out of the lineup in 2025-26 as he was with the Habs last season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Plays in 200th career game•
-
Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Ready to rock•
-
Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Remains out Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Still sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Still out Thursday•