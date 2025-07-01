Pezzetta signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Pezzetta did not record a point with Montreal over 25 regular-season appearances last season but had 73 hits while playing in a minimal role, often serving as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old will bring needed physicality and grit to Toronto's fourth line, but he could be in and out of the lineup in 2025-26 as he was with the Habs last season.