Marner scored a goal and added three shots and three blocks during Monday's 4-2 victory over the host Red Wings.

Marner, who has been held off the scoresheet two times this season, is closing in on the team record for the longest point streak. The 25-year-old right winger scored the eventual game-winning goal Monday, extending his surge to 17 games, one shy of matching Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Ed Olczyk (1989-90). Marner has collected six goals and 23 points during the streak. "It's a cool thing, but I know you never achieve anything in this game on your own," Marner said, reported by nhl.com.