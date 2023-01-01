Marner found the back of the net in a 6-2 win against Colorado on Saturday.
Marner got the scoring started at 6:51 of the first period. He has 14 goals and 42 points in 37 contests this season. The 25-year-old has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last five games.
