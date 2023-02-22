Marner registered five assists in Toronto's 6-3 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Marner's up to 20 goals and 71 points in 58 contests this season. This is the third time that the 25-year-old has reached or exceeded the 70-point milestone in a campaign. Marner has a chance to surpass his career high in points, which he set in 2021-22 when he recorded 35 goals and 97 points in 72 games.