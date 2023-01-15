Marner notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

He had a hand in Toronto's first and last goals of the night, giving Marner his third multi-point performance in the last five games. The 25-year-old has a great floor as well as a high ceiling, finding the scoresheet in 10 of his last 12 games, and Marner's racked up four goals and 15 points over that stretch, including eight points (three goals and five helpers) with the man advantage.