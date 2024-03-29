Marner (ankle) -- who had previously been ruled out versus the Sabres on Saturday -- won't be available against the Panthers on Monday either, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

The Leafs clearly aren't rushing Marner back onto the ice, preferring to get him some additional practice time before thrusting him back into the lineup. If he comes through Tuesday's practice unscathed, the winger may be ready to suit up when Toronto squares off with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Bobby McMann continues to fill a top-six role without Marner in the lineup.