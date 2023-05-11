Marner had a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 Game 4 win over the Panthers.
Marner helped William Nylander open the scoring in the second period, then lit the lamp himself to double that lead halfway through the third with what turned out to be the game-winner. While Marner's up to 14 points in 10 games this postseason, only three of those have come in the four games against Florida, and his pedestrian production is one of the leading reasons that Toronto trails the series 3-1 heading into Game 5 at home Friday.
