Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Distributes three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner notched three assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
Marner has earned four goals and five helpers over four games in the second round. The 29-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 27 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 10 playoff contests. Marner leads the postseason in points and has looked particularly good with four multi-point efforts over his last five games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Takes over playoff point lead•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Scores, assists in Game 1 win•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Steps up with three points•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Tallies game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Starring role in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Hits 20-goal mark•