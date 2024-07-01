Ekman-Larsson signed a four-year, $14 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Ekman-Larsson had nine goals, 32 points, 76 PIM, 105 hits and 70 blocks in 80 regular-season contests with the Panthers in 2023-24. He also recorded two goals, six points, 24 PIM, 65 hits and 18 blocks across 24 playoff contests this year in Florida's successful pursuit of the Stanley Cup. The 32-year-old might serve primarily on the third pairing in Toronto with the possible top-four grouping being Morgan Rielly, Timothy Liljegren, Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev. However, even if that's the case, Ekman-Larsson is still likely to see time on the power play.