Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Will be UFA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmberg was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Holmberg's ice time over his three-year career with the Maple Leafs has crept up each year, and he hit a career-high 12:40 per game this past season. He finished the year with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 68 games played as a key part of the Maple Leafs' bottom-six. Now an unrestricted free agent, he will likely have no trouble inking a contract with a new team to play a role in an NHL capacity once free agency opens.
