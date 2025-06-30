Holmberg was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Holmberg's ice time over his three-year career with the Maple Leafs has crept up each year, and he hit a career-high 12:40 per game this past season. He finished the year with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 68 games played as a key part of the Maple Leafs' bottom-six. Now an unrestricted free agent, he will likely have no trouble inking a contract with a new team to play a role in an NHL capacity once free agency opens.