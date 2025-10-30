Blais scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged five hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Blais hadn't played in the Maple Leafs' first 10 games. However, injuries have started to pile up -- William Nylander (lower body) was unavailable in the second half of a back-to-back, Scott Laughton (lower body) and Calle Jarnkrok (lower body) remain out and Steven Lorentz left Wednesday's game with an upper-body injury. This could give Blais a chance in the lineup, and his two-point effort was a good first impression on the Toronto staff in a game where most players didn't do well.