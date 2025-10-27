Laughton (lower body) may be ready to practice Friday, Anna Dua of Sportsnet reports, which could clear him to face the Flyers on Saturday.

Laughton would no doubt be eager to face his former club in Philadelphia, but he will have to wait and see how he responds to practice Friday. During his 12 years with the Flyers, the 31-year-old Ontario native notched 108 goals and 161 assists in 681 regular-season tilts. To suit up Saturday, Laughton will need to be activated off injured reserve.