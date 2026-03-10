Kings' Scott Laughton: Two-point effort Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus.
The veteran center opened the scoring early in the first period, re-directing a feed from Brian Dumoulin past Jet Greaves from in close. The move to the west coast is agreeing with Laughton -- he has two goals and three points in his first two games with the Kings, while skating on the third line at even strength and seeing shifts with the second power-play unit.
