Laughton recorded an empty-net goal, put three shots on net, served two PIM and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Laughton delivered the final blow in Tuesday's matchup, tallying an empty-net goal to help the Kings seal their first win of the 2026-27 season. The 32-year-old's twine finder was his first of the season, and he now has two points, 13 shots on net, 20 hits and seven blocked shots across seven appearances. Laughton has posted both of his points over the past three games, which is a sign that he's settling into his bottom-six center role in his first full year with Los Angeles. However, he remains off the fantasy radar outside of deep leagues that value banger stats.