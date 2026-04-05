Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Another shorthanded snipe
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz scored a goal Saturday in a 7-6 overtime loss to Los Angeles.
Lorentz wired a wrist shot from the slot while shorthanded in the first period after he forced a turnover by Anze Kopitar. Lorentz has just six goals this season, and two have come while on Toronto penalty kills. Overall, he has 16 points and 135 hits in 66 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: First goal in 30 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Chips in with helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Rare goal in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Snaps 10-game goal slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Three points in last five games•