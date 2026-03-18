Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: First goal in 30 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
He took a pass in the low right circle, spun and wired a laser past Ilya Sorokin. It was Lorentz's first goal in 30 games (four assists). His fantasy value is limited. Lorentz does have 119 hits in 59 games this season, but he has just 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in a fourth-line role in Toronto.
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