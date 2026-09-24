Lorentz will be placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Thursday, per Chris Johnston.

After playing a sizable role for the Maple Leafs in the 2025-26 campaign, Lorentz is currently on his way to the AHL via the waiver wire. The 30-year-old center appeared in 71 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign, where he posted seven goals, 18 points, 70 shots on net, 154 hits and 48 blocked shots. While the Leafs would ideally like to retain his rights in the AHL, he has proven to be somewhat effective in a bottom-six role at the NHL level, so there's a chance he could be scooped up over the next 24 hours. If he clears waivers, he'll likely open the 2026-27 campaign with AHL Toronto.