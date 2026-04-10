Lorentz scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Lorentz has scored twice over the last three games. The 29-year-old is getting a look in a third-line role after the likely season-ending injury Dakota Joshua (upper body) sustained Wednesday versus the Capitals. Lorentz has 17 points, 67 shots on net, 136 hits, 46 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 68 outings in a bottom-six role this season.