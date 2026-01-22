Lorentz logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Lorentz has gone 14 games without a goal, picking up four assists, 29 hits, 18 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in that span. While his offense has been middling for much of the season, he's seen steady time on the fourth line. He's now at 14 points, 47 shots on net, 93 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 43 appearances. Lorentz has come up one point shy of 20 on two different occasions in his career, but he's on pace to reach that threshold in 2025-26.