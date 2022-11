Brodie (oblique) skated Wednesday but remains without a firm recovery timeline, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Brodie's return would certainly bolster the experience on the Leafs' blueline considering only Mark Giordano and Justin Holl are over the age of 25 among the current group. Prior to getting hurt, Brodie has just two points in 15 contests, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting a sudden offensive output by the Ontario native.