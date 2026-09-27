Hopkins scored a goal on seven shots and added two assists in OHL Guelph's 5-1 win over Owen Sound on Saturday.

Hopkins is entering his fourth year in the OHL. He's already produced five points over two games since coming back from training camp with the Maple Leafs. Hopkins didn't stand out last year with 50 points in 56 regular-season appearances between Guelph and Kingston, but the Storm are looking like one of junior hockey's best teams on paper, so Hopkins should be able to see a bump in offense.