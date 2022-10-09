Simmonds was waived Sunday, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.
It was reported that the Leafs will seek a trade for Simmonds rather than assign him to the AHL. The 34-year-old veteran logged 5 goals, 11 assists, and 148 hits through 72 games in 2021-22.
