Lagesson (upper body) will miss time with the injury he sustained Saturday versus the Ducks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
The Maple Leafs' already shaky defensive depth will be tested further with this news. Lagesson could be a candidate for injured reserve to free up a roster spot in the coming days, though it's unclear who will take his place in the lineup.
