Lagesson logged three assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-3 win over Texas on Wednesday.

Lagesson hasn't done much this season, but this was a rare good outing for him. The defenseman has seven points and a plus-15 rating over 12 contests, though that's not all that impressive considering how strong the Griffins' offense has been so far. Lagesson isn't imminently pushing for a call-up, but he could be a replacement if Erik Gustafsson isn't needed on the NHL roster.