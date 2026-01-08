Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that Nylander (lower body) could return to action against the Canucks on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Nylander will remain sidelined for a sixth consecutive game Thursday against the Flyers, but he's progressing in his recovery process and could return to game action over the weekend. The 29-year-old had put up three multi-point games over his eight appearances leading up to his absence, recording three goals, six assists and a blocked shot while averaging 16:55 of ice time across that span.