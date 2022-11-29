McDavid scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.
McDavid had the Oilers' first goal. He then made a big impact late, setting up Evan Bouchard's game-tying tally in the dying seconds of regulation before feeding Leon Draisaitl for the game-winner. McDavid's had an excellent November as usual, but this was his first game with three or more points since Nov. 1. The 25-year-old superstar has 17 tallies, 22 helpers, 19 power-play points, 87 shots, a plus-2 rating and 24 hits through 22 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches 20th assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Gathers power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Back in business Saturday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak ends at 10•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Takes point streak up to 10•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Continues to pile on points•