McDavid scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

McDavid had the Oilers' first goal. He then made a big impact late, setting up Evan Bouchard's game-tying tally in the dying seconds of regulation before feeding Leon Draisaitl for the game-winner. McDavid's had an excellent November as usual, but this was his first game with three or more points since Nov. 1. The 25-year-old superstar has 17 tallies, 22 helpers, 19 power-play points, 87 shots, a plus-2 rating and 24 hits through 22 contests.