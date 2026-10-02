McDavid scored a shorthanded goal and added four assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

McDavid's two assists in Tuesday's opener were a nice appetizer, but he delivered the main course in the second game of the year. The 29-year-old superstar had a trio of five-point efforts in the 2025-26 regular season, but he's able to pop off at any moment. With the Oilers' offense starting the year hot, fantasy managers are getting instant rewards if they were lucky enough to draft McDavid. He has seven points, three shots on net and a plus-5 rating through two contests.