McDavid scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

McDavid sparked the Oilers' third-period tally and then assisted on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner in overtime. It's now a three-game goal streak and five-game point streak for McDavid, who has settled for consistency over explosiveness during the Oilers' recent struggles. The superstar is up to 16 goals, 46 assists, 76 shots on net, 23 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 29 appearances this season.