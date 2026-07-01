Oilers' Devon Levi: Traded for draft pick

Levi was acquired along with a 2028 seventh-round pick by Edmonton from Buffalo on Wednesday in exchange for a 2028 third-round selection.

At one point, Levi was considered Buffalo's future starting goaltender, but he's struggled to make an impact in the NHL, posting a 3.29 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 39 career regular-season outings with the Sabres. It got to the point where he no longer fit into Buffalo's plans, which is what motivated this move from the Sabres' perspective. Edmonton is in need of goaltending, so this is a golden opportunity for Levi to show that those former expectations weren't misplaced. Levi should open 2026-27 competing for starts with Tristan Jarry, and it's entirely possible that the two will split the workload fairly evenly.