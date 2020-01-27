Benning was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Bakersfield.

Benning will likely still need some time to get back up to speed with the Oilers before he is activated off injured reserve, especially considering he's played in the NHL just once since Nov. 19. In three games with the Condors, the 25-year-old notched one assist, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Once given the all-clear, Benning figures to jump Caleb Jones or Kris Russell on the depth chart.