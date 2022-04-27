Ekblad (lower body) continues to skate and may be available during the Panthers' first-round matchup, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports Wednesday.
Ekblad has been out of the lineup since March 18 against the Ducks, a stretch of 18 games on the sidelines due to his lower-body issue. Whenever the blueliner gets back into the lineup, he should reclaim a power-play role and figures to be capable of offering top-half fantasy value as a result.
