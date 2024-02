Ekblad (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Senators on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekblad has been struggling to produce offensively of late, as he has managed just one point in his last nine outings while adding 25 shots, 15 hits and 12 blocks. The blueliner's return to action will likely see Josh Mahura relegated to a reserve role in the press box Tuesday.